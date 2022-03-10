Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,531 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

