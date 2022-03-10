Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,531 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
