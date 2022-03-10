Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. National Bankshares cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

TSE:ATD traded down C$0.51 on Thursday, hitting C$48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 372,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,703. The stock has a market cap of C$51.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.96. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$55.42.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.