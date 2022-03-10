QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) versus Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Financial Review

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kering shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QDM International and Kering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 22.75 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -3.73 Kering $20.88 billion 3.82 $3.76 billion N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.35, suggesting that its share price is 635% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QDM International and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kering 0 3 10 0 2.77

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kering beats QDM International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of corporate departments and headquarters teams’ shared services that provide services to brands; sustainability department, and sourcing department. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

