Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $333.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

