Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Buys 8,443 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 123,760 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $3,287,065.60.

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Barclays cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

