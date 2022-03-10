Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $124.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $128.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

