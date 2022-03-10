Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NX opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $769.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,252,000 after acquiring an additional 118,552 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $82,720,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 51,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

