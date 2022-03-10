Rajesh Kalathur Sells 32,391 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DE stock opened at $368.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

