Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ RAND opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rand Capital (Get Rating)

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.