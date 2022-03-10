Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
NASDAQ RAND opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Rand Capital (Get Rating)
Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rand Capital (RAND)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.