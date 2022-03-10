Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $22,631.70 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $22,631.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.18. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $58,551,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

