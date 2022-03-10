Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 82,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

