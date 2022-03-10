Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $135,376.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.14 or 0.06608845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,095.65 or 0.99947217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041892 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

