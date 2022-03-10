Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Realty Income by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 58,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

