Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 7,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,060,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $46,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $180,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 528,908 shares of company stock worth $5,098,504 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

