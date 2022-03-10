RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Head to Head Survey

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RedBall Acquisition and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 0 0 11 0 3.00

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $54.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A 5.84% 1.18% Six Flags Entertainment 8.68% -11.88% 4.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Six Flags Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.50 billion 2.28 $129.92 million $1.47 26.92

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats RedBall Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedBall Acquisition (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

