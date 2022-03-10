Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NCMI opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.42.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

