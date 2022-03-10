Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $467,000 Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Cadiz worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 99,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

