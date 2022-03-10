Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $406,000 in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

RLMD stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $589.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

