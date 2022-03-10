Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 143,800 MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

About MingZhu Logistics (Get Rating)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.