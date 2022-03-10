Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 143,800 MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.
MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61.
