Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 147,400 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Aspen Group worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 343,090 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

