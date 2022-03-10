Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.54 ($45.15).

RNO stock opened at €23.68 ($25.74) on Monday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($109.46). The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.57 and its 200-day moving average is €31.53.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

