Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $458.30

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 458.30 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 458.30 ($6.00), with a volume of 824659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.30 ($6.18).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.80) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 514.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 565.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

