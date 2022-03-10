Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a one year low of $94.06 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.75. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,394,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.