Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
KIM stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,858. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.
In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
