Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bumble Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bumble in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bumble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bumble by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 215,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bumble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bumble by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

