Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 9,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 738,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
RFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.
In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
