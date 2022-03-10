Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,098. Resonate Blends has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

