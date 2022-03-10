Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

