Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 66,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,936 shares.The stock last traded at $54.79 and had previously closed at $54.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 78.81%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,281,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

