REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $867.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.
REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.
