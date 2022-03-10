Reviewing Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.2% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flushing Financial and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Investors Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Investors Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Flushing Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 27.99% 13.57% 1.09% Investors Bancorp 31.87% 11.68% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $292.25 million 2.41 $81.79 million $2.60 8.85 Investors Bancorp $983.10 million 3.92 $313.33 million $1.33 11.70

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Flushing Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

