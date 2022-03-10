Reviewing Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus 5.58% 15.89% 11.36% Himax Technologies 28.24% 64.29% 34.86%

85.1% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rambus and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Himax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus currently has a consensus target price of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Himax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $328.30 million 9.57 $18.33 million $0.16 179.63 Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 1.25 $436.90 million $2.50 4.43

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Rambus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

