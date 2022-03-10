RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.