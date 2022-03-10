Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,047,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XPEL opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XPEL by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPEL by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

