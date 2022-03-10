Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 170 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.86. 564,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,804,660. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

