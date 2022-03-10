Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 97,893 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,893 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,104. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 315 ($4.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

