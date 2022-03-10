Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 492,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,731. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.