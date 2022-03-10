Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 88.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 349,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,546,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

