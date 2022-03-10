Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

BCS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 190,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,312. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

