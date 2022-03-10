Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 232,298 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.