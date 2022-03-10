Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 232,298 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
