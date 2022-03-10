Robert Blumofe Sells 8,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.18 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.29 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after buying an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

