Robert J. Clark Sells 10,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

