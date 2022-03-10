Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 211,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,798,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 over the last three months.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.20.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
