Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 211,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,798,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

