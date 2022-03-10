Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,259 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 517.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

