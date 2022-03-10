Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,420 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after buying an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,693 shares of company stock worth $518,811. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

