Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,300 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,213.33 ($68.31).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,817 ($76.22) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,506.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,082.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

