Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 52.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 180,789 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 46.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $9,875,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.