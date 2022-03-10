Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $193.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.31. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.02 and a one year high of $218.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.