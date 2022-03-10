Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Textainer Group worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

TGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

