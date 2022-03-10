Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

